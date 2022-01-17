Partner entities of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will provide, as a pilot experience, remote medical expertise, through telemedicine, in ten municipal prefectures that have a Technical Cooperation Agreement (ACT) with the Institute, until April 13, 2022

The Medical Expertise Using Teleassessment (PMUT) will be carried out in Francisco Morato/SP; Minas Novas/MG; Brooms/RJ; Santo Augusto/RS; Olhos D’Água das Flores/AL; Current/PI; Pedro Gomes/MS; Ji Paraná/RO; Lábrea/AM and Boots from Macaúbas/BA.

The measure complies with the decision of the Federal Court of Auditors to deal with the pandemic. The term of intent of the Technical Cooperation Agreement with the pilot project of remote medical expertise was signed last week by the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Onyx Lorenzoni, by the president of the INSS, José Carlos Oliveira, and by the representatives of the municipalities participating in the experience. -pilot.

+ INSS: see the 13th salary payment calendar in 2022

The project intends to expand care using telemedicine throughout the country, in addition to technologically strengthening medical expertise. “Today, more than 50% of INSS benefits are related to disability benefits and this tool is in line with what is being done in the world, telemedicine. I’m sure the pilot will be successful and expanded to the 5,000 or so municipalities that we have in the country,” said INSS president José Carlos Oliveira in a statement.

The innovation contributes to offsetting the loss of 10,000 INSS employees who retired in the last three years and were not replaced, according to Minister Onyx Lorenzoni.

The minister said that the technology brings to the nearly 4,000 experts the challenge of improving methods and systems, while enabling these professionals to multiply to provide care miles away. “The task is extremely dignified, noble, to be able to provide rights to those in need. This is social justice, respect for people, appreciation of life. Three fundamental concepts for us to have a free and democratic society”, said Lorenzoni.

