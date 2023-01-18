Belinda, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Diego Boneta, will star in a six-episode bioseries about the late television host Paco Stanley, shot to death in the late 1990s. This project of Amazon Prime Videowill be based on the last hours of life of who was one of the most beloved personalities on Mexican television. Paul Stanley has stated that the family does not endorse it.

In an interview with various entertainment reporters, the actor and television host paul stanleysaid that the same production company that made “Luis Miguel, the series”, approached the Stanley family to propose the project, however, They didn’t think it was the treatment they want to give.

“We did not agree on many things that they wanted to tell in their own way or tell things in their fictional world. First of all, there is the image of my dad and well, for the family to really support a series, we want that, to be Don’t talk about the last three hours, which was my father’s tragedy, we want people to tell how beautiful his career was. They want to make it more sensational, the whole family agrees so that those outbursts don’t happen, things that aren’t true We’re not going to endorse that.”

The lawyer Guillermo Pousa specialist in intellectual property and known for working closely with celebrities, shared in a meeting with various media outlets in Mexico City, having been Hired by the Stanley family, to act as an intermediary in the negotiations with the production company in charge of the miniseries. Likewise, she denied Paul, since he had stated that despite wanting to take action, he had not received a response from the lawyer.

“The family hired me to represent them and negotiate the biographical rights, for no other situation they hired me. They did not hire me as their lawyer for general terms, the issue of the Stanley family is not something that I can talk about, Paul has done demonstrations too, I spoke with Francisco, his brother, they will have to clarify everything and I answered Paul’s messages and spoke with him on the phone. Negotiations began and, in the end, it was the family who decided not to continue with them for the treatment that they considered, should not have”.

William Pous mentioned that Not even the family can stop the project, they will have to see it and later, make a decision regarding a lawsuit. “It is not something that can be guessed, you have to know how the treatment will be in order to make a decision (…) They can do it (the bioseries), everyone can produce it for simple freedom of expression, they can lead to carry out the treatment that they decide, which does not mean that if someone considers themselves affected decides to initiate actions, they can act, they can start”.

On whether Belinda, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Diego Boneta could have legal consequences for starring in the miniseries, the lawyer said that they are only “people hired to work on a specific project.”