A few days before a crucial meeting dedicated to the defense of that nation, kyiv and its allies are increasing pressure on Germany to authorize the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks. This is a priority for the newly appointed German defense minister.

It has become one of the main topics of debate among supporters of Ukraine. The supply of tanks, a demand from months ago by President Volodymir Zelensky, will appear on the agenda of the third meeting of the Contact Group on the defense of Ukraine, which will be held on Friday, January 20 at the base view of Ramstein, Germany.

This summit, founded by the United States and bringing together some 50 countries, comes at a crucial time for the eastern European nation. A few weeks after the thaw and with Russia mobilized for a spring offensive, kyiv is clamoring for supplies of Western tanks to its allies.

This weekend, the UK pledged to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, becoming the first Western power to agree to send main battle tanks to kyiv.

This announcement further increases the pressure on Germany. The maker of the Leopard 2, the most widely used of its kind in Europe, has so far refused to authorize the delivery of its prized tanks to Ukraine, despite the insistence of its allies. On Monday, the German Defense Minister, widely criticized for her management of the Ukraine dossier, suddenly resigned, leaving her successor, the Social Democrat Boris Pistorius, to manage this priority issue.

The debate on heavy weapons

This unexpected reshuffle in Germany comes at an extremely sensitive time for Ukraine’s allies, as the debate over the supply of heavy weapons has reached a tipping point.

In recent weeks, NATO member states have begun to move to send to Ukraine the kind of offensive weapons that they have so far refused to supply for fear of provoking Moscow.

In early January, France became the first world power to respond to kyiv’s repeated requests for Western-made armored tanks by promising to supply AMX-10 RC light combat vehicles. Although it packs significant firepower, this war chariot, fitted with wheels instead of tracks, is not considered a combat vehicle. Designed for reconnaissance missions, it is not suitable for muddy and difficult terrain.

Following in the footsteps of France, the United States and Germany have announced the supply of some 50 Bradley fighting vehicles and 40 Marders, respectively. These are tracked armored vehicles, certainly useful for transporting troops, but they do not have the firepower of the tanks demanded by kyiv.

In this context, the announcement last Saturday of the shipment of the British Challenger 2, the first real Western-made main battle tank, marks a turning point. However, military experts note that the delivery of a 14-vehicle squadron is unlikely to significantly change the dynamics on the Ukrainian battlefield.

“The Ukrainian army needs a more sustainable tank fleet. Providing a small number of Challenger 2 is a symbolic gesture, not a sustainable option,” said Shashank Joshi, a defense specialist at the British weekly The Economist and a visiting professor at Kings College London. “The real question is what will be done with the Leopard 2, which are present throughout Europe.”

Berlin at the center of the game

The Leopard 2 main battle tank, first introduced in 1979 and modernized in several series since then, is used by the armies of 13 European nations: Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain. , Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Collectively, these countries have “more than 2,000 vehicle variants,” according to the report. European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). “The more countries donate tanks, the easier it will be to share the burden of their transfer to Ukraine,” the ECFR stressed in a September 2022 report.

This distribution of Leopard 2 exports to Ukraine would also allow for a better distribution of training, explained Rod Thornton, a researcher at the Department of Defense at Kings College London. While the Ukrainian forces have the knowledge to use the Soviet-designed tanks, it will take about two months to master the NATO system, he said.

Lastly, shipping the Leopard 2 would have a huge logistical advantage. The large number of units present in Europe would facilitate the supply of the necessary support vehicles, as well as ammunition and repair equipment.

In this context, some countries such as Spain and Poland have already offered to supply some of their Leopard 2 directly to Ukraine. But this alleged re-export requires a green light from Berlin, which has so far been reluctant to be associated with a military escalation that could be perceived as a provocation by Russia.

Helmets, but no tanks

When the war began on February 24, Germany was considered the weak link in the Western response to Russian aggression, due to its heavy dependence on Moscow for energy and its postwar commitment to peace.

The new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, promised a turning point, confronting Vladimir Putin head-on and announcing a massive increase in defense spending.

A year later, the German leader is facing criticism for not keeping his promises and for doing too little too late. In the front line was former Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who was widely mocked for proposing to send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine as troops tried to block Russian tanks from advancing on the capital.

His sudden departure and the arrival of Boris Pistorius at the ministry, just days before the Ramstein meeting, raise many questions. Pistorius, who has been in the spotlight since taking office, is scheduled to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before Friday’s meeting at the US airbase.

Following the announcement of the British tanks, Germany, facing mounting pressure from its allies, cannot remain silent, Rod Thornton said. The researcher fears, however, that the hasty change of minister in Berlin will weaken Western unity when it comes to assuming firm commitments.

“There will be an increase in aid to Ukraine, but it can take many forms and the shipment of Leopard 2 is not a given,” Thornton stressed.

This article has been adapted from its original French version.