Melissa Paredes He returned to acting and wowed viewers by appearing in a new role on the series “Al fondo hay sitio.” According to what is known so far, her character is called Patty and she is a young delivery woman who ran into Joel Gonzales (Erick Elera) on the road, with whom she would develop a romance. Along these lines, during his presentation in “Send whoever is in charge”, Anthony Aranda’s girlfriend was asked if she would ever do a kiss scene.

“I think Patty is going to bring many surprises”, said the former reality girl at the beginning. But María Pía asked her if she would “chap” Joel in fiction and the model replied: “I think that little by little they are going to discover with the character. I can only tell you that Patty promises”narrowed.