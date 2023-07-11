HS Analysis | After the final show, Erdoğan was inclined to accept Sweden’s NATO membership, otherwise it would have been embarrassing for NATO

The promise of Sweden’s ratification was pushed together in Vilnius at the last minute before the start of the NATO summit. As a concession, Turkey at least got its terrorism concerns more and more strongly on NATO’s agenda, writes HS’s NATO correspondent Elina Kervinen

10.7. 11:30 p.m

Turkey confused the pack at the last minute, but in the end results on the progress of Sweden’s NATO membership were obtained on the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Before half past eleven in the evening, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg announced that Turkey has promised to promote the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson and the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan before this, the negotiations took place in a meeting convened by Stoltenberg.

As a result, it was reported that NATO would establish a separate counter-terrorism special coordinator position, for the first time in its history.

In addition, Turkey and Sweden concluded a bilateral security agreement, within the framework of which they meet annually, and in which Sweden undertakes, among other things, to combat terrorism and economic cooperation with Turkey.

With its delay, Turkey at least got more attention in the fight against terrorism, which is important to it, and the issue prominently on NATO’s agenda.

What else it might get remains to be seen.

Turkey has hoped to buy F-16 fighter jets from the United States.

Erdoğan’s and the President of the United States Joe Biden it has been said that they will meet during the meeting in Vilnius, which is probably part of the Sweden equation as well.

For NATO The agreement between Sweden and Turkey is a kind of preventive victory. The pressure to find a solution to the progress of Sweden’s membership before the start of the meeting was intense. A failure in this would have colored the entire meeting in Vilnius.

By making Sweden a member of the alliance, it signals the strengthening of NATO, not least in the direction of Russia. If no solution had been found, attention would have been focused on the dividing lines in NATO instead.

This is what NATO wanted to avoid, and even Turkey’s Erdoğan knew it. That’s why he played hard until the end.

Erdoğan hit a new card on the table on Monday just before his trip to Lithuania.

He signaled that the EU should reopen membership negotiations with Turkey so that Turkey could accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

Erdoğan showed with these comments what was already known about Turkey as a NATO partner: It seemed to pull all the strings in order to get concessions for itself as a reward for accepting Sweden into NATO.

What comes to Turkey’s EU path and bringing it into the discussion, it is relatively clear that the EU door will not open easily and that Turkey knows it too. Membership negotiations have been stuck for several years now.

The background is the movement of the Turkish administration in a more authoritarian direction in, among other things, human rights issues and the development of the rule of law.

There are many problems related to the question, including the fact that it would be very difficult for Cyprus to accept Turkey as a member.

Still, none of this stopped Erdoğan from using the EU card as part of the NATO game.

To be unclear it remained to be seen on Monday evening how Erdoğan’s EU comments might affect the Sweden agreement. You can bet that they strained the nerves of the NATO partner countries.

President of the European Council Charles Michel was present at the meeting place in Vilnius and talked with Erdoğan.

In the agreement between Sweden and Turkey, Sweden committed to “actively support” efforts to refresh Turkey’s relationship with the EU.

Monday after the news, it remains to be seen what timetable Turkey will now proceed with.

Stoltenberg indicated that Turkey would ratify Sweden’s membership as soon as possible. The schedule is not mentioned in the agreement between Sweden and Turkey. Membership has yet to be ratified in Hungary as well.