Marvel’s Blade it was undoubtedly one of the announcements received with most enthusiasm during the night of The Game Awards 2023 but at the moment it is not yet clear whether Arkane Lyon’s game it will be a console exclusive for Xbox like other Bethesda and Xbox Studios games or if it will also come to PS5.

In fact, there are some details that are leading to speculation about a publication on multiple platforms. For example, the announcement trailer has not been uploaded to official Xbox channels and offers no indication that could confirm exclusivity on Xbox and PC. And the same goes for the post published on the Bethesda website after the announcement at The Game Awards.

Added to all this is the VG247.com portal which contacted Bethesda directly for further clarification on the issue, receiving a “no comment” as answer.

“We reached out to Bethesda to ask if Marvel’s Blade is exclusive to Xbox consoles and the company declined to comment,” VG247’s article states.