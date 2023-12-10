President-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei | Photo: Eliana Obregón/Télam

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, and the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, talked about political cooperation to “make the fight against the international left more effective”, this Saturday (09), in Buenos Aires. The statement was made by Orbán’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi, to the Hungarian news agency “MTI”.

In the conversation between the two politicians, issues related to bilateral relations and political cooperation were discussed to “make the fight against the international left more effective”. Orbán traveled to Argentina for Milei’s inauguration, which will take place this Sunday (10). He said that the future Argentine president is “a hope for Latin America”.

“A new hope for Latin America. I congratulated President Milei on his overwhelming victory in Argentina’s presidential elections. Thank you for the invitation!”, said Orbán, via social media.

In Buenos Aires, Orbán also met with the president of the Spanish party Vox, Santiago Abascal, and with the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.