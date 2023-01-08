Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Firefighters extinguish a coach in Berlin that was set on fire by unknown persons on New Year’s Eve. Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis comments on the SPD’s reaction to the brutal attacks at the turn of the year in the capital. © Pauk Zinken/dpa

Leading SPD politicians are demanding maximum toughness after Berlin’s New Year’s Eve. Home Secretary Nancy Faeser even attacked “certain young men with a migration background who despise our state”. The comrades are burned children. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

With his word about the “chaos city of Berlin” in our newspaper, CSU boss Markus Söder stung a wasp’s nest. There is great indignation among the Greens and the Left, but in the SPD, the outrage is mixed with concern that the old workers’ party in particular will be punished after Berlin’s New Year’s Eve for the state’s loss of control in the problem areas of German cities. With horror, the comrades remember the Cologne New Year’s Eve 2015 – a year later, the North Rhine-Westphalia voters sent the SPD regent Hannelore Kraft into retirement.

Such a debacle should not be repeated for the Chancellor Party after the excess of violence in their Berlin. Therefore, after the brutal attacks on police officers and firefighters, the SPD now threatens the mostly migrant hooligans: “Those who don’t have respect don’t deserve any.” Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey calls out “the end of patience” and complains daily “disrespect for emergency services”. And SPD Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, several days late, found her voice again and attacked “certain young men with a migration background who despise our state”. Both are calling for harsher and quicker penalties and more police. Such law-and-order tones have not been heard since Otto Schily of the SPD. The glorified, aggressive young machos prefer to become the unfortunate victims of a lack of integration offers.

Already clear: Giffey wants to be re-elected mayor on February 12 and Faeser wants to be elected Prime Minister of Hesse in the fall. Only then will it become clear whether the promises are worth anything. Or whether the head of the civil servants’ association is right in his bitter accusation that politics is just “buzzing around” while our state is on the verge of losing its ability to act.

