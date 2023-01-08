Thanks to his preparation, he saved the life of a two-year-old boy. “The smile on Marco’s face – explains the State Police on its social channels – has a special meaning. He is happy to have saved the life of a child two-year-old who was suffocating. He, a policeman on duty at the Immigration office of the Bologna police station, seeing his mother in a panic, understood that there was no time to waste. He took the little one and did the Heimlich maneuver, helping him get his breath back.”

Luckily just a bad scare that will soon be a distant memory.