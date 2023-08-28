There is no doubt that ‘Bleach’ is one of the most acclaimed anime by fans in recent years, a success that was transferred to his new story entitled ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’. This series is based on the original manga written and illustrated by Tite Kubo and published from 2001 to 2016. The total number of volumes? 74, which narrate the adventures and confrontations of Ichigo Kurosaki, a young Japanese man who has the ability to speak with spirits.

‘Bleach: TYBW’ premiered its eighth episode and in the following note we will tell you all the details so that you can continue with its fascinating story that attracts more and more followers as the days go by.

When does ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Part 2 Chapter 8 premiere?

The eighth episode of the second season of the anime, which premiered in October 2022 and is under the direction of Tomohisa Taguchi and produced by the Studio Pierrotwas released on Saturday August 26, 2023. Said chapter, which has the title of ‘The headless star’ -or ‘The headless star’, in Spanish- will show us if the evil Kenpachi Zaraki can be defeated once and for all, which is why we will see in action to Candice, Meninas, Giselle and Liltotto, who will fight to achieve their mission.

'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' was released on October 11, 2022. Photo: Pierrot

What time does episode 8 of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ part 2 premiere?

The new chapter of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will be released at 8.30 am in Peru; however, in the event that you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective schedules:

Mexico: 7.30 a.m.

Colombia: 8.30 a.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 9.30 a.m.

Chile: 9.30 a.m.

Argentina: 10.30 a.m.

Spain: 3.30 pm

Where to see the new chapter of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’?

The new episode of the second installment of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ will premiere on the Star+ platform in Peru and all Latin American countries. In the case of Spain and the United States, the famous anime can be seen on Disney+ and Hulu programming, respectively. It should be noted that the previous chapters of part 2 of the anime, as well as the 13 episodes of its first season, can also be enjoyed in the aforementioned applications.

If you want to see ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ for FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after the official premiere because, only in this way, the series can be seen at no cost on platforms such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others, although as they are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.