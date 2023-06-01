“Invincible love” is in its last chapters and fans are wondering if it will have season 2. To find out, all that remains is to wait to see the outcome for Marena Ramos. For now, the soap opera Las Estrellas showed us that the protagonist finally reconciled with her daughter and agreed to marry Gael, the love of her life.

Next, we share all the details about the premiere of the new chapter so that you do not miss what will happen to your favorite characters.

When does chapter 73 of “Invincible Love” come out?

“Invincible Love” debuts his chapter 73 this Wednesday, May 31, 2023. This will be an unmissable date for fans, since it will be decisive for the future of the central characters of the plot.

What time do the episodes of “Invincible Love” come out?

As in the beginning, the telenovela “El amor invencible” by Televisa-Univisión can be seen starting at 9:30 pm from Mexico. Below we share the schedule of the different countries:

Colombia, Peru, Chile, Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador: 10:30 pm

Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay: 11:30 pm

Spain: 5:30 am the following day.

Where to see “Invincible Love”?

“Invincible Love” can be seen on the Las Estrellas de Televisa channel. You just have to make sure that you have access from your region or, failing that, you have the option of connecting to the online transmission through the chain’s official website.

How to see “Invincible Love” ONLINE?

If you don’t have access to the Las Estrellas channel, don’t worry. Despite the fact that it was no longer free online, you can now watch it online through Blim TV in Mexico, a platform for which you will have to pay a monthly subscription.