On May 16, in the Iraqi province of Sinjar, the positions of a Yazidi armed group affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have been the target of drone attacks attributed to Turkey, which has complicated the return of the Yazidis. in exile since the genocide perpetrated by jihadists from the Islamic State group in 2014. In the refugee camps, the Yazidi population warns of the absence of an authority capable of ensuring their safety in the province.

