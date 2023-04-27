The era of cell phones as we know them today could be at risk of disappearing, after the Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiornoformer Apple members will develop a AI device that is projected in the palm of your hand or any surface.

This device has been named by its inventors like Humane, and it is expected that in the near future it will revolutionize the way we communicate.

Humane’s capabilities were displayed during the TED 2023 Unlike a next-generation cell phone, the device created by Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno proved to be highly attractive due to the way it can be carried, as it is almost imperceptible to the naked eye.

Likewise, it was reported that this device will work autonomously, since there will be no need to connect it with other devices as a traditional smarwatch does.

Other Humane Features

integrated assistant

real time translator

ChatGPT-style conversation

camera to identify objects

Health Tips.

As described by Chaudhri and Bongiorn Humane, it is a kind of clip that is attached to clothing and can project a screen in the palm of the hand, although it is also possible to project it on a table or wall. Thanks to the fact that it has an AI (similar to ChatGPT) and can respond to various requests by voice command.