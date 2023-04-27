FromStephanie Munk close

This year, high school students in Lower Saxony had to analyze an essay by climate activist Luisa Neubauer. The Union demands clarification.

Hanover – “Thumbs are crossed for everyone involved!” wrote climate activist Luisa Neubauer on Monday (April 24) on Twitter. What was meant were the high school graduates in Lower Saxony. This year, they had to analyze an essay by the 27-year-old in the subject of politics. This was confirmed by the Lower Saxony Ministry of Education Picture.

Today in Lower Saxony politics high school was written – and part of it was my essay on the climate policy of the traffic light & the need for broad action against the climate crisis. Fingers crossed for everyone involved! ♥️🌍https://t.co/RwTEqrqa6z — Luisa Neubauer (@Luisamneubauer) April 24, 2023

Essay by Luisa Neubauer in the political high school: That was the task of the high school graduates

The contribution by Luisa Neubauer was published in June 2022 with the title “Just because the right people rule doesn’t mean that the right people rule right away”. In it, the activist dealt with the climate policy of the Scholz government in times of the Ukraine war and called for more commitment. Their rough conclusion: the action of the government is not enough, even with the participation of the Greens, the activists would have to go back to the streets to protest.

According to information from the Ministry of Education, the task of the high school graduates was: They should summarize Neubauer’s statements on the government’s actions and explain which options of citizens, associations and social groups the climate activist lists.

Neubauer in high school: CDU senses political influence – Ministry of Education justifies itself

The fact that the choice fell on this Abitur task in Lower Saxony does not meet with enthusiasm everywhere. Under Neubauer’s Twitter post, there were almost exclusively malicious and derogatory comments, quite a few saw the task as “propaganda” at schools.

Some politicians are also irritated. Christian Fühner, education policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group in the Lower Saxony state parliament, resigned Picture to investigate the matter: “I was quite amazed that the text by an activist was chosen.”

Luisa Neubauer in politics high school: CDU politician senses influence of the Greens

Fühner suggested that the Lower Saxony Greens Minister of Culture, Julia Willie Hamburg, “influenced the selection of the exam directly or indirectly.” Luisa Neubauer is herself a member of the Greens.

The Lower Saxony Ministry of Culture, on the other hand, explained that it was quite common to make newspaper articles the subject of examinations in Abitur examinations – because of their topicality. In addition, the final selection of the text is up to the respective teachers: they are presented with a total of three test proposals and then choose a topic for their students.

Luisa Neubauer in the Abi exam: CSU Secretary General is outraged

But the CSU also railed against Lower Saxony’s political high school diploma. Secretary General Martin Huber scolded on Twitter: “Essays by activists are not Abitur material!” “What’s next? Sticking to the street for physical education?” Huber asked, alluding to the climate protests of the “Last Generation”.

Essays by activists are not high school material! that in #Lower Saxony under a Green Minister of Education, a text by Luisa #newbuilder in the #High-school diploma is not treated at all! What’s next? Stuck on the street for physical education? — Martin Huber (@MartinHuberCSU) April 25, 2023

It remains to be seen which topic will be dealt with in Bavaria in the Abitur. The first tests there started on Wednesday (April 26). CSU boss Markus Söder wished him good luck on Twitter. (smu)

