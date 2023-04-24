Santiago Gimenez scored his 20th goal with the feyenoord in the 2022-23 season in the 3-1 home win against Utrecht of the eredivisie from the Netherlands that brings his team closer to being the champion of the Dutch league.
Those from Rotterdam take eight points ahead of PSV who defeated the ajax this Sunday and reached 65 units, while those from Amsterdam were left with 62 units, 11 ahead and with 12 still to be played.
The Mexican striker made it 2-0 with a header after taking advantage of the rival goalkeeper’s rebound at minute 54 and came off the substitution until minute 83, so he is still one score away from breaking the record for a Mexican with more goals in his first season on the Old Continent and beat Luis Garcia and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.
In this way, after suffering an expulsion midweek in the UEFA Europa League in the elimination of the feyenoord in view of AS Romathe Mexican threaded his sixth game with a goal in the eredivisie.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 20 goals from the Deportivo Cruz Azul youth squad are divided as follows: twelve in the Eredivisie, five in the UEFA Europa League and three more in the KNVB Beker (Dutch Cup).
In this way, the youth attacker still has a chance to break the record and stay with this mark in an absolute way, since he still has four more games to play to increase the goalscoring quota and leave the highest standard for the next Mexican who decides to start his adventure to Europe.
#Santiago #Giménez #ties #goal #record #Chicharito #Luis #García
Leave a Reply