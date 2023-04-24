🇲🇽🔥 DREAM DEBUT FOR SANTI!!

With 20 goals, Santiago Giménez equaled the record held only by ‘Chicharito’ and Luis García in his first season in Europe 😱

⚽ AND THOSE THAT ARE MISSING#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/7pw47Tvpv7

– FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 23, 2023