“If it were for me April 25, or in any case a date close to it, it should become not only a national holiday but a European holidaybecause the Resistance was not an exclusively Italian phenomenon, on the contrary it began in France in 1940 with a group that among other things was a conservative nationalist”. This was underlined by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, guest of ‘Che tempo che fa’ on Raitre.

Read also

“Then there was a Dutch Resistance, a Danish Resistance – recalled the Keeper of the Seals – a Russian Resistance and obviously also a German Resistance with the White Rose. I would make it a European celebration, because the defeat of Nazi-fascism is an element that should unify democracies “.

“I would add that the first political gesture as minister when I was appointed was to go to Mont Valérien in Paris which is a bit like the Fosse Ardeatine in Rome, where there is a monument to the partisans who were shot by the Nazis. I was the first in the history of Italy to go to this sacred place of the French and in the golden book of signatures my signature was next to Macron’s, because it was the first time that an Italian went there, so you can imagine what it is my feeling of deference and devotion towards those who fought against Nazi-fascism. In conclusion – Nordio reiterated – it must be a unifying celebration and I would feel uncomfortable if someone denied this conception”.