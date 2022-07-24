The Gotham Knights previews that have been shown to the public have unveiled several iconic villains of the DC worldwhich fans will be able to see when the game is released by the end of 2022, but one character whose absence is felt is Joker.

The clown is probably one of the most recognizable villains in the DC universeand it could very well have been hidden from the public during previews and presentation trailers, to be a surprise in game. It appears, however, that Gotham Knights doesn’t have this gift in store for players, as the game’s creators have recently confirmed the absence of the Joker. This news was spread during the San Diego Comic-Con, during which the creative director of the title, Patrick Redding, took the floor during an interview. He confirmed that Joker will not be featured in Gotham Knights.

However, there is hope for a character related to the evil clown, who may be in the game despite the villain’s absence. Redding has, in fact, said, after having expressed himself about the Joker:

I will neither confirm nor deny Harley Quinn’s presence.

The creator decided to be shy about Harley Quinn without hesitation to talk about the Joker, which would leave hope for the presence of the character in Gotham Knights. Based on what is known about the game so far, it would make sense that Joker is not present. It’s about the bad guy who comes most commonly associated with Batman, although the masked hero has no shortage of enemies at all. Redding confirmed, in the same interview, that Batman is actually dead in the world painted by Gotham Knights, so there would be no reason to keep its most iconic opponent alive.

It is not yet known how this absence will be handled in the game’s plot, however it makes sense that the Joker does not appear in a Gotham where Batman is not alive to face him.