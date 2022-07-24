The KO of Charles Leclerc to Paul Ricard, which happened once again while he was in the lead and in full fight for the victory, is another blow in the legs for Ferrari’s world ambitions, but the conviction of having a very strong car in his hands does not completely break down the morale inside the box of the Cavallino. The words of Mattia Binotto after the race they continue to instill confidence by absolving their driver of any sense of guilt in one of the strongest sporting moments of his still young career in Formula 1.

The Monegasque took all the blame by showing himself once again to be very critical of himself, but the Maranello team principal wanted to reiterate that it is not a driving error that defines the course of the season: “Many points have been lost in many ways and we will gain many, we have to look at the points that are still up for grabs and not those lost. – said Binotto – Charles is a champion, no one on the team will ever question him and we all have total faith in him. I have already told him that there are ten races to win, even today as tire degradation we had the better of Red Bull and of Max who was starting to degrade after about 15 laps. Everything was going well, the car is competitive enough to make a double already in Hungary. We are already turning the page, it makes no sense to discuss a driver’s mistake, a champion like him: he is already with the engineers with a smile to analyze his pace. We are already thinking about next week’s race ”.

“In the future we have to put everything together, we have to be perfect and lucky. We are making our bones. We have total confidence in everyone, we have made a huge leap. Let’s show, we are the reference for others – he added – As mentioned, now let’s turn the page for Hungary: the World Cup is now more complicated but not impossible. We have to do our best race after race ”.

The positive side of Ferrari’s French Grand Prix is ​​theexcellent comeback by Carlos Sainzalthough there was some doubt about the choice to stop Carlos for a second pit stop while he was fighting for the podium (despite a five-second penalty to be served for an unsafe release at the first stop: “We are convinced of our choice to go with two sets of mediums. Carlos had a great race, he had patience on the first lap, he recovered. The choice of the second stop was obligatoryhe had no rubber to get to the end, then he did the fastest lap and took it away from Max. There was a problem with the unsafe release at the first stop we have to look at what happened ”.

Finally, Binotto denied any problems with the accelerator due to what was seen in Austria: “There was no anomaly. Charles put the back, but there is a complex system to explain that did not make him feel the couple. It’s not a problem, that’s how it works ”.