Criminal suspicions | The police are looking for the victims of the hugger thief in Helsinki

The Helsinki police are looking for victims of suspected thefts committed in connection with hugging in the city center. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Thefts committed in connection with the hug that took place in the center of Helsinki are suspected between 18 and 30. July. The police have arrested one person for this and are looking for another.

On July 30, the police received a report in which the person concerned said that a necklace was taken from her during a hug. The suspect was caught moments later at the corner of Mannerheimintie and Kalevankatu.

A wallet and gold jewelry were found in the suspect’s possession. Several pieces of jewelry were confiscated from the arrested person, the owner of which is not yet known to the police.

Now the police are interested in people who have had a necklace or wallet stolen from them, or who have witnessed a pickpocket at that time and in that area.

Please send exact identification marks of stolen property or observations and your own contact information to vihjeet.helsinki@poliisi.fi.