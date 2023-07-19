Without prior notice, Brussels was the scene for, once again, presidents of Europe and Latin America to seat the opposition and to the Government of Venezuela in order to find a solution to the political reality of the South American country.

The government of Nicolás Maduro presented the same demand as always: lifting of sanctions. On the other hand, the opposition reiterates its request for free elections and now adds the request to respect the primaries that will take place in October.

According to Maduro, “there was a consensus” at the meeting in which he was represented by his vice president, Delcy Rodríguez. “At the dialogue table there was a consensus (…) that the sanctions against Venezuela must be lifted. Well, that the consensus be fulfilled, then,” the president insisted in statements to state media.

The sanctions to which Maduro refers are those imposed by both the United States and the European Union to companies such as the PDVSA oil company or the Conviasa airline, in addition to personal sanctions. Delcy Rodríguez herself had to receive special permission to be able to travel to Brussels for the Celac-EU summit.

At the moment, neither Brussels nor Washington have said that they will eliminate the measures against Venezuela. Josep Borrel, high representative of the EU, has been emphatic on several occasions, including at the April summit in Bogotá, stressing that there will only be a lifting of sanctions when there are real steps in favor of democracy by the Venezuelan government. The American discourse has also been in this line.

On the opposition side, through Twitter they stated that the chief who heads the negotiating table, Gerardo Blyde, attended the meeting at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

• The guarantee that Venezuelans can win democracy through a process of truly free and competitive elections. • Respect for the primary elections. • The urgent release of all political prisoners and the end of political persecution. — Delegation of the Unitary Platform – Negotiation (@DelegacionUVzla) July 18, 2023

According to the Twitter account of the Unitary Platform delegation, which brings together opposition negotiators, what they asked for at the meeting was: the guarantee that Venezuelans can conquer democracy through a process of truly free and competitive elections, respect for primary elections and the urgent release of all political prisoners and the end of political persecution.

Until now, nothing has materialized regarding the lifting of sanctions, which according to Maduro and his cabinet, is one of the conditions for advancing in the “dialogue” process.

Also present at the meeting were the presidents Gustavo Petro (Colombia), Alberto Fernández (Argentina) and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil).

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

