Twitter | A researcher criticizes the Twitter communication of politicians: “A channel that is pleasant for a politician who is struggling in a crisis”

Twitter can distort politicians’ perception of people’s opinions, says media studies professor Kaarina Nikunen from the University of Tampere.

Message service During the government crises of the last few weeks, Twitter served as the central communication channel for Finland’s highest politicians, says the professor of media studies Kaarina Nikunen from the University of Tampere.

However, only less than a fifth of Finnish adults use the service, he reminds.

“Soma platforms never represent the people. Twitter has traditionally been an influential channel in Finland, where politicians, non-governmental organizations, journalists and researchers are present.”

What do you think about the fact that many high-level politicians sometimes even use Twitter as their only communication channel, even though only a small part of the population uses the service?

“It is problematic if a politician feels that this is the right way to communicate with voters. A social bias may arise that the opinion of active commenters is the general opinion.”

In the middle of nowhere for struggling politicians, Twitter can be a preferred communication channel because there they can control their message better than in traditional media, says Nikunen.

“A politician can express his own point of view and put an end to the discussion. It is one-way and in a certain way monologic communication. When thinking about the role of politicians as wielders of power, it would be important for them to sit down to discuss and answer questions.”

According to Nikunen, for example, a politician’s apology can feel more personal on social media than, say, in a magazine interview.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) asked last week on Twitter to apologize for his old racist posts.

According to Nikunen, Purra’s apology was an example of one-way communication given due to public pressure, where one wants to keep the power.

“You can wonder if it’s because you’re not ready to talk, or because you’re not in the process of apologizing.”

When American billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in the fall of 2022, many users considered switching to, for example, the messaging service Mastodon.

Competing services have not caught wind. According to Nikusen, the fact that politicians used it as their communication channel during the government crisis speaks of Twitter’s maintained dominant position.

However, Finns need a new social discussion platform as an alternative to Twitter, Nikunen believes.

“Twitter’s logic has a lot that produces a conversational culture bubbling up through algorithms. A good discussion platform is missing.”