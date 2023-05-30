Although the season is in full swing and the footballers are focused on their respective clubs, the window for the transfer market opens in the middle of the year, so there may be many significant changes in the squads.
In this sense, there is a key player who has a chance to leave River Plate: it is the Uruguayan Nicholas of the Cross, who is wanted by Flamengo from Brazil, one of the most powerful teams in economic and sports matters on the continent. We tell you everything.
How is your contractual situation?
“The record is 50 percent of River Plate and Liverpool (Uruguay),” said journalist Sebastián Srur. De La Cruz signed his renewal with River on November 11, before going with his team to Qatar. His link is until December 2025.
How much is Flamengo willing to offer for de la Cruz?
“Flamengo now comes with everything for de La Cruz. There is going to be a meeting in Rio de Janeiro this week. The cariocas, until now, are willing to offer 12 million dollars. If necessary, they can put more”, recounted the same journalist.
Have you already contacted your representative?
Not yet, but his representative Paco Casal will meet with the Flamengo leadership in the coming days: he will travel to the city of Rio de Janeiro to meet with the managers and listen to the formal offer that is being talked about so much.
Which player on the squad has recommended him?
Giorgian de Arrascaeta, a compatriot and teammate in the Uruguay national team, would have recommended him as a possible partner. DT Jorge Sampaoli likes the way DLC works, which will be 26 years old on June 1.
