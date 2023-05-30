🚨Flamengo seeks to advance through Nicolás De la Cruz and in the next few hours there will be a meeting with his agents.

*️⃣It is not a simple operation due to the high price of the Uruguayan and because the pass is half from River and half from Liverpool 🇺🇾. pic.twitter.com/YBGg2jIh3H

— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 30, 2023