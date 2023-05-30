They are now available online Diablo 4 reviews, starting with that of Multiplayer.it in which, however, we have not indicated a vote for now, wanting to go deeper into some game components before giving a definitive judgement. Some international newspapers, on the other hand, preferred to immediately have their say on the matter and, on average, the opinions are very positive. Let’s see i main votes of international newspapers assigned to Diablo 4:

Multiplayer.it – ​​For now without rating

GameSpew – 100

Gaming Trend – 100

Player 2 – 100

The Enemy – 100

TRG-100

Video Gamers – 100

NPR-95

COGconnected – 94

GGRecon – 90

INVEN – 90

Press Star Australia – 90

ScreenRant – 90

TrueGaming – 90

Twinfinite – 90

We Got This Covered – 90

GAMES.CH – 89

Wccftech – 85

Well Played – 85

Destructoids – 80

Digital Trends – 80

GamesHub – 80

GameSop – 80

Gfinity-80

Shacknews-80

Siliconera – 80

Gamer.no – 70

GamersRD – 70

The average, at the time of writing this news, is 88/100 on Metacritic for the PC version of Diablo 4. As you can see, most of the votes so far are very positive, with only a few negative comments focusing on a not too interesting main storyline and an average not revolutionary game.

We explained in our review that Diablo 4’s campaign has some standout moments, but overall we expected more. In any case, the basics are all there in terms of gameplay. However, there are some questions that we still have to find an answer to, especially related to the endgame, which will still require a few more days of analysis and testing.