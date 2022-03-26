”Bridgerton” is a worldwide phenomenon, and although the second season has just been released on Netflix, the story of the noble family apparently has more to tell.

The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, with each book focusing on a different brother’s love story. Season one featured Daphne Bridgerton’s passionate romance with Simon, the Duke of Hastings. For season 2 we have a change of focus and now we will see what happens between Anthony Bridgerton and sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.

Will Bridgerton have a third season on Netflix?

Yes. In April 2021 it was announced that the Netflix series would return for a third and fourth season. Although production hasn’t started yet, we already have some key details about what’s to come.

“I can’t mention or talk about anything after this season 2, but my goal was always to focus on a different Bridgerton brother every cycle. There are eight in total,” Chris Van Dusen, executive producer of the series, told Entertainment Tonight. “We will be delighted that this is the case as long as Netflix continues betting on fiction,” he shared.

What will ”Bridgerton” season 3 be about?

The third book in the ”Bridgerton” series, “I Give You My Heart,” follows Benedict’s love story. Shonda Rimes has already anticipated the possibility that certain creative liberties will be taken.

Luke Thompson plays Benedict Bridgerton. Photo: Netflix

Given the popularity of Colin and Penelope’s romance, it’s entirely possible Season 3 will also include excerpts from the fourth book, “Seducing Mr. Bridgerton,” which focuses on Colin’s journey toward true love. At the moment, a premiere date for season 3 of “Bridgerton” is unknown.