After more than ten years of career, and tours throughout the American continent, but also in Europe, Asia and Africa, the Colombian DJ Julio Victoria presents his new project on the stage of the Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá. We discussed with him the return of these massive events after two years of the pandemic, and the importance of visual art in electronic music shows.

This week we also talk about the giant portrait in Lviv of the French street artist JR to warn about the fate of Ukrainian children in the war.

And we listen to the cross-reading made by two artists, Alexandra Badea and Yanis Belaïd, of the same event: the massacre of Algerians in Paris at the hands of the French police on October 17, 1961.