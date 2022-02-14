Recent information suggests that Willem Dafoe could be in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie; but it could all be a montage

Over the weekend a rumor arose about a Five Nights at Freddy’s with the actor Willem Dafoe. Although it was known about this film project, the participation of this artist was unknown.

The story grew out of a influencer in Twitter, JOLLY J (@DynamoSuperX), with more than 23 thousand followers on this social network. There she shared a message where a couple of images appear. One of them in reference to this tape.

Willem Dafoe looks listed in Five Nights at Freddy’s

There you can see the name of this as well as two of the actors involved. In addition to Dafoe appear Dane DeeHan. However, not long after the first report came another message. There this same person pointed out that it was not something real.

What happens is that the information comes from a knowledge panel of Google. That is, it is one of those tabs that appear in the search engine when searching for a topic.

They are usually on the right side. There is a possibility that someone has claimed the one related to Five Nights at Freddy’s and edited it so that the name of Willem Dafoe.

Now, could it be something real? This possibility cannot be completely ruled out. But it is more likely to be something made up. It’s hard to say if Dafoe is involved in a tape that remains uncertain.

Anyone could alter the record of this new movie

Working with this film has had more downs than ups. In fact, in November 2020 the creator of the game series, Scott Cawtoncommented on Reddit that he had discussed many scripts that were scrapped.

Only one of them, known by the code of ‘Mike’, It was aproved. Filming based on this should start in the spring of 2021. But nothing happened and in September the producer of the film, Jason Blumtalked about it.

He revealed that there are still problems with the scripts, and incidentally, that Chris Columbus I would no longer direct the film Five Nights at Freddy’s. He was announced in February 2018, so it’s a mystery who will take the reins now.

So it looks complicated Willem Dafoe take part in a film that doesn’t even have an announced director, let alone a script. We will see how things go in the following months of the year.

