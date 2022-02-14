There is no doubt, futurism is at its best and, anticipating the events of the 2022 elections, the so-called great parties: the PRI, PAN and PRD, have already agreed to compete together, in a great opposition alliance for the presidency in in 2024, considering that in 2021 Morena already obtained fewer votes than the entire opposition together.

Now the businessman Claudio X. González steps aside, although he will surely continue to pull the strings behind the scenes and it is the PAN member Demetrio Sodi, leader of the organization Futuro 21, who formally appears as the link in the meeting in which the PAN leaders, Marko Cortés; from the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, and from the PRD, Jesús Zambrano.

Claudio González has made attempts to attract the opposition alliance to Dante Delgado’s Citizen Movement, but since this party had better results in the last election, in which he won the governorship of Nuevo León, they consider that they could do better alone than allied with political parties. losers and it seems difficult to convince them before 2024.

To make a difference, the aliancistas propose a third way of development and government for the country, which would discard the neoliberalism of the previous PRI and PAN governments, but also the so-called populism of Morena and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; however, behind the movement would be the same leaders worn out and with almost no popular acceptance.

The definition of the presidential candidate is an issue that can divide the alliance members, because both the PAN and the PRI feel entitled to leave their ranks, although in the absence of popular figures, and with business leaders such as those of It goes through Mexico, they could launch an emerging businessman or character who is not linked to these parties.

Besides, it remains to be seen how the PRI and the PAN fare in the next elections in which 6 governorships will be in dispute, all of them governed by PRI and PAN members and of which a considerable number could pass into the hands of the Morenoites. They run the risk of being left without a social base, without resources and without power to maneuver in the 2024 presidential race. Bets are crossed.

Potpourri. Governor Rubén Rocha is pleased that last weekend in just 3 days more than 100,000 Sinaloans came to have some of the doses of the covid vaccine applied, with which Sinaloa endorses that it is at the forefront of vaccination in the country, with which there is hope that infections can soon be reduced and the pandemic controlled.

WEDDING. The wedding of former teacher leader Elba Esther Gordillo, 77, and her lawyer Luis Antonio Lagunas, 36, raised a stir over the weekend. The wedding took place in Oaxaca, where CNTE teachers entered the premises and vandalized it, boycotting the celebration. They accuse her of being corrupt and repressive.

GASOLINE. The government subsidized magna gasoline with the 100 percent IEPS discount so that the price does not rise. The national average for Magna is 20.51 pesos, but here in Los Mochis they sell it for 21.97 pesos.

“We are going for a third path of development for Mexico”, Marko Cortés, Leader of the PAN