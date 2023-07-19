Melissa Paredes He returned to acting after years of absence and generated different reactions from the public. On the one hand, her followers celebrated seeing her on the small screen again, while others questioned her entry. One of those who supported her the most was her partner Anthony Aranda, who proved to be proud of the achievements of the actress. Let’s remember that, recently, the couple celebrated in style the opening of the U Move dance school, led by the popular ‘Activator’.

Will Anthony Aranda enter ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

‘America Shows’ He approached Melissa Paredes and asked her about the possible entry of Anthony Aranda to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. The model, in addition to filling him with praise, stating that he has always been in all his projects and goals, confirmed that the choreographer also does not plan to venture into acting. “He is dedicated to another field totally different from mine, which is dance and now we are with our school, we are full, full. On that side, he is calm with his things and I with mine “said.

What did Anthony Aranda say about the entry of Melissa Paredes to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes have a very solid relationship, and proof of this is that they share almost everything together, even business. Now, the dancer celebrated the model’s entry into ‘Al fondo hay sitio’. “Very proud of you. It makes me happy to see you doing what you are passionate about. You do amazing. I love you my darling”, wrote on Instagram.