Housing trade | “Ghost houses” are now becoming a phenomenon in the Helsinki region – “We have remained calm”, says a resident

Selling new apartments is currently very difficult in the Helsinki region. The resident interviewed by HS tells what it has been like to live in a half-empty apartment building in Arabianranta.

Helsinki it seems that houses are now being built in the region, which are almost or half empty when they are finished. At the moment, there are a large number of apartments in new developments unsold, because apartments not bought in the same way as before.

The sale of new apartments has indeed slowed down in the capital region. Housing sales of new apartments had decreased by as much as 31 percent in the past six months by June compared to last autumn.

This can be seen, among other things, in the growth of inventories of new apartments. STH-Group has estimated in its forecast model that their total number will reach its peak at the end of this year.

to Helsinki new apartment buildings are scheduled to be completed in the next few months, which threaten to remain, at least temporarily, so-called ghost houses.

HS told already in June from the construction company YIT’s new building in Töölö, of which only two of the 52 apartments had been sold at that time. It seems that the phenomenon is much wider than a single case.

Among other things West Pakila an apartment building will be completed in October, with more than 65 percent of the apartments still for sale. The apartment building is being built in the area by the construction company Jatke.

Also, the construction company Pohjola Rakenku’s two new sites in Helsinki, which are located in South The Hague and In Lauttasaari, no apartments have been sold so far. There are preliminary reservations for the apartments. The apartment buildings are scheduled to be completed at the end of the year.

In Vantaa Uphill 46 of the 63 apartments in the apartment building, which will be completed in two months, are for sale. The apartment building built by Rakennusliike Lapti is scheduled to be completed in September.

Nor has there been a sale in Espoo: the construction company YIT Espoo’s Nöykkiö there are several vacant apartments in the finished apartment building. Of the 57 apartments in the apartment building, 45 are unsold.

Helsinki A resident interviewed by HS who bought an apartment in a new development in Arabianranta says that their apartment building remained half-empty for a long time after its completion due to the difficult housing market situation.

He does not appear in the story by name because there are security issues related to the disclosure of his address. The resident’s identity is known to HS.

The resident admits that the apartment building’s sales situation still worried him last fall. He says that he has followed the development of the situation. At first, it seemed that apartments in high-rise buildings sell very slowly.

“ “We have remained quite calm.”

Built by YIT the apartment building was completed in December. The resident interviewed by HS moved into the apartment building immediately after its completion. Even in July, part of his neighboring apartment was empty.

He describes that the sales situation of the apartment building is better now than it was when the apartment building was completed. The apartments left empty have not affected his everyday life at all, but the resident says that he lives in the apartment building with peace of mind.

The apartment building remained quite empty during the first months, although according to the resident, it was quite crowded on the day of the move.

A total of 75 apartments were completed in the apartment building. In the pre-sale of the apartments, at least all the square meters of the apartment building were sold, but there were also other sizes of apartments sold.

Housing trade recovered from initial difficulties. About fifty percent of the 75 apartments in the Arabianranta apartment building had been sold by the end of June. In practice, the apartment building was half empty half a year after its completion.

So far, this has had no impact on the expenses of the housing association and its residents. For example, the situation has not affected the compensation paid by the HS resident. He also has great faith in the fact that it will not affect them in the future.

“We have remained quite calm. We’re not worried as long as the construction company doesn’t go bankrupt. We don’t see the situation as a big threat, because the apartment building is the target of a large developer,” says a resident interviewed by HS.

He says that the meeting of the housing association was also held in the spring, when the board of the housing association was formed. The costs of unsold new apartments are in the account of the construction company until it gets the apartments sold.

Apartment screens the apartment building has been held at regular intervals. There are a total of four new apartment buildings in the same courtyard, one of which is still under construction. The common courtyard of the apartment buildings is described by the HS resident as unfinished for the time being.

The situation in his own house seems to be improving little by little, despite the weak start. Many apartments have also been sold in recent weeks.

The spike in sales figures is explained by the construction company’s offer that ended at the turn of the month, which may have encouraged home buyers to act.

More than twenty apartments in the apartment building are still unsold.