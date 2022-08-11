According to some rumors, Alex Di Giorgio could become a new competitor of Dancing With the Stars

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, Alex Di Giorgio it could become a new one competitor from Dancing with the Stars. The famous Olympic swimmer could participate in the well-known reality show paired with another man. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt Alex Di Giorgio is one of the Olympic swimmers most loved and respected in the world of sport. Recently the boy saw himself as the protagonist of a gossip due to some rumors about one of his alleged participation to Dancing with the Stars. It’s not all. According to numerous rumors, she will dance in couple with another man.

But who is the one who could be paired with the Olympic swimmer at the program conducted by Milly Carlucci? According to the numerous rumors circulating on the net, themysterious man in question would have recently discovered its “fluidity” and would be theex boyfriend of a very famous showgirl in the entertainment world.

We are not currently aware of the reliability of this news. In fact, no denial or confirmation has yet been received either by those directly involved or by the drafting of the program. In light of this, to know for sure if Alex Di Giorgio will join the official cast from Dancing with the Stars We just have to wait.

However, it is not the first time that Alex Di Giorgio has ended up in the center of the gossip of television programs. In recent months, it was rumored that the Olympic swimmer could participate in the Big Brother Vip. Subsequently he himself stopped this news by revealing that he refused after having auditioned for the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini. These had been hers words: