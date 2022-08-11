Naughty Dog a few minutes ago released a new video that compares The Last of Us of PlayStation 4 with The Last of Us Part 1 coming to PlayStation 5.

In this short clip we can see the sequence in which a farm caught fire. The video therefore focuses on the versions of fire and flames that emerge from this structure, brighter and more defined than the original counterpart.

As we can see, all the textures of both the setting and the characters have been redone taking full advantage of the features of the next-gen console which promises more detailed graphics and fast loading thanks to its SSD. Below you can take a look at the clip to get an idea of ​​the new version.

Check out the comparison clips in 4K here: https://t.co/ZcqWOEPTCl – Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) August 11, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



Naughty Dog recently released another video that focuses on the improved workbenches instead.

We remind you that The Last of Us Part 1 I will be available from September 2nd on PlayStation 5.

Source: Twinfinite