After the announcement made at The Game Awards Remedy Entertainment’s Sam Lake recently confirmed that Alan Wake 2 it will be in the third person, despite the gameplay will be very different from the first chapter. In the presentation at the evening dedicated to video games, Lake himself had confirmed that this title will be more horror and less action, a new genre for the studio.

In the evening dedicated to the gaming world, the announcement trailer arrived with a release date, while now comes the confirmation that the title will be in third person and the return of Matthew Porretta and Ilkka Villi, respectively voice and face of Alan Wake. The two actors will return to play the famous writer again, as already happened in the DLC of Control.

The possibility of a sequel was already very high, especially after Remedy Entertainment had bought back the rights to the work, but the biggest clues were given within the remastered version of the game, released last October Inside the game there were in fact some clues that referred to the possible return of the famous writer.

Now, with official confirmation from the company, we just have to wait for new news regarding the actual date and gameplay, which at the moment are still hidden in the shadows, while only a video was shown with the actor lending his face to Alan. Over the course of the summer, Sam Lake confirmed the company’s desire to create a truly connected universe, which unites Alan Wake And Control.

Thank you for being as excited about Alan Wake 2 as we are ❤️🔥🔦. A couple of easy clarifications before we go dark to continue the work. Yes, this is a 3rd person game. Yes, both Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta return in the role of Alan Wake. #AlanWake @alanwake @remedygames pic.twitter.com/8UvzXGgKdE – Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) December 14, 2021

From what was reported at the time both the released DLC and the new projects will further expand the universe created, thus going to see the real connection between the two protagonists of the games. The change from action to survival horror for Alan Wake 2 therefore does not seem to include the camera, which will continue to be in the third person as in the first chapter.