Wildlife nurseries | The Kuutis lived in the middle of renovation waste, the authority stopped the subsidies

Markku Harju, who became known as the host of the Mervi elk, is suspected of crimes. He denies having committed any illegalities.

Wildlife shelter Nordic Wildlife Care is not among the recipients of this year’s government grants.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told About the problems of the nursing home located in Mustasaari in June 2022. According to the inspection reports of the Regional Administrative Agency, coots and swans, among other things, lived in the hall amidst scrap and renovation waste, even in life-threatening conditions.

The Ministry of the Environment is now reporting that Nordic Wildlife Care has not applied for state aid for 2023 operations this year. Last year, a subsidy of 28,000 euros was granted to the wildlife nursery, but the ministry says that the subsidy was not paid in the end.

Originally, the reason was the missing reports on the use of the previous year’s grant. When information about the negligence emerged in the media, the ministry reviewed the inspection reports. Based on them, a decision was made to end the state subsidy in November 2022.

See also According to the county veterinarian, the cubs sought shelter from people and other animals on the walls of the hall. Photo from April 2022.

of HS after the story, the police started a criminal investigation into the operation of the wild animal shelter. The whole was investigated for an animal protection crime, the unauthorized practice of the veterinary profession, and a pharmaceutical crime. In December 2022, the police announced that the case will move to prosecution during the spring.

The investigation of the animal protection crime was related to deficiencies in the interior of the animal holding facility and the welfare of the animals. The police made an inspection visit to the farm, and found that there were no more animals on the farm.

Other criminal suspicions were related to the unauthorized use of anesthetics and tranquilizers.

Administrator of Nordic Wildlife Care Mark Harju has denied having committed crimes and has said that the association is building a new hall for animals.

Ministry of the Environment distributes money annually for the treatment of endangered and damaged wild animals.

The prerequisites for receiving support include, among other things, demonstrated experience and know-how in caring for injured animals and “excellent expertise” in the operation. The support can cover a maximum of 75 percent of all costs of the operation.

For the year 2023, a total of 320,000 euros of state aid was granted.

