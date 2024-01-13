Literally burn trees to generate power for your electric car. It will soon be possible thanks to Volvo and Rolls-Royce.

One of the problems with electric cars is that they need electricity. Look, you can of course, with a haughty facial expression on your face, reach 100 in your two-ton Model

Clearing rainforest

Fortunately, electricity increasingly comes from 'renewable' and 'clean' sources. But yes, they are often simply not sufficient and/or there is no place nearby where a plug is located. For example, if you are cutting down the rainforest. After all, land must be cleared somewhere for the cultivation of soya beans or for making bio-ethanol.

Rolls Royce

Fortunately, the industrial branches of Rolls-Royce and Volvo now have a solution for this difficult problem. Namely a unit in which you can immediately burn the felled wood to fuel the heavy industrial vehicles with which you cut down the forest. It is (in all respects) one closed loop system. So the fossil fuel that started it all (wood) is 'automatically' greenwashed into green energy within a container.

Battery

A battery is present to store a surplus of energy released. There is now a pilot testing with an electric Volvo EC230 weighing approximately 25,000 kilos. Below you can see one of those in action, doing some noble work.

Fair and balanced

Now this all sounds a bit stereotype for the green industry crazy, but there is a thought behind it. And there we are fair and balanced are, we will briefly highlight them. If only because it also puts into perspective that what we do here in the Netherlands makes no sense at all.

70 million tons

The companies behind this wood burning point out that in America alone, 70 million tons of wood waste are collected every year. And that half of it is either burned in open fires or left to the elements. This in turn produces particles and CO2 in the air. The idea is of course to prevent this waste. As in: if you are going to burn wood, it is better to generate some electricity.

Bedumer forest

The Dutch/European reality of biomass power plants has shown that it doesn't work that way in practice, but whatever. It is nice that if you live somewhere in the back of Groningen, where there are no electrical outlets yet, you can now also drive a Porsche Taycan. Just go into the Bedumer forest every day with the ax to cut down some trees. Whose deed.

