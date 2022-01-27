The first trailer of the gameplay of UFL includes sequences in which the logo of the Milan and the stadium San Sirowhich would suggest an official partnership with the Italian team, a partnership not yet announced by the development team.

As we know, Cristiano Ronaldo will also be an ambassador of UFL, which confirms once again how behind this project there are substantial resources. A collaboration with Milan would therefore be more than plausible, and not just that.

UFL, the frame in which the San Siro stadium is seen

As reported, UFL’s release period is set for 2022, although there is no exact date yet. However, the developers have announced the platforms on which the game will be available: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.

“The gameplay UFL is designed to be fun, competitive, realistic and responsive, “said Strikerz CEO Eugene Nashilov.” These are the core elements we try to stay true to as we work on the game. “