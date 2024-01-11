Wi-Fi 7, the new protocol for wireless connectivity, was officially presented by the international consortium Wi-Fi Alliance.

The certification has been in development since 2021 Wi-Fi 7 Ready has now been announced by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which has made it available for all supported devices.

This new standard represents a significant improvement over the already existing Wi-Fi 6E; features range from rated speeds extremely high to a notable improvement in latency.

Nonetheless, the adoption of the new standard is expected to take some time. With Wi-Fi 7 now available for a variety of devices, we will see widespread deployment across several categories, including laptops, desktops, tablets, TVs, smartphones and routers.

Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be officially presented next week, will stand out as the first flagship smartphone to adopt this new standard.

Dizzying speed The Wi-Fi Alliance, a network of more than 900 companies that develops and certifies Wi-Fi technology, has officially launched its “Wi-Fi 7 Certified” program The strength of Wi-Fi 7 lies in its extraordinary speed.

With support for a theoretical maximum speed of 46Gbpsrepresents a significant advancement compared to the 9.6 Gbps of its predecessor Wi-Fi 6E, which stops at 4.8 Gbps on the 6 GHz band. As for specs, Wi-Fi 7 will operate on data bands a 2.5 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz.

An equally significant aspect is the use of 320 MHz channels. By combining this feature with the use of the 6 GHz band, a significant reduction in interference is expected and, consequently, a significant decrease in congestion. If your device and router both conform to the same standard, you will actually get less congestion, faster speeds, and more reliable connectivity. Last but not least, devices compatible with the Wi-Fi 7 standard have the ability to transmit and receive data simultaneously on different frequenciesfurther improving connection efficiency.