Wi-Fi 7, the new protocol for wireless connectivity, was officially presented by the international consortium Wi-Fi Alliance.
The certification has been in development since 2021 Wi-Fi 7 Ready has now been announced by the Wi-Fi Alliance, which has made it available for all supported devices.
This new standard represents a significant improvement over the already existing Wi-Fi 6E; features range from rated speeds extremely high to a notable improvement in latency.
Nonetheless, the adoption of the new standard is expected to take some time.
With Wi-Fi 7 now available for a variety of devices, we will see widespread deployment across several categories, including laptops, desktops, tablets, TVs, smartphones and routers.
Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be officially presented next week, will stand out as the first flagship smartphone to adopt this new standard.
Dizzying speed
The strength of Wi-Fi 7 lies in its extraordinary speed.
With support for a theoretical maximum speed of 46Gbpsrepresents a significant advancement compared to the 9.6 Gbps of its predecessor Wi-Fi 6E, which stops at 4.8 Gbps on the 6 GHz band.
As for specs, Wi-Fi 7 will operate on data bands a 2.5 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz.
An equally significant aspect is the use of 320 MHz channels.
By combining this feature with the use of the 6 GHz band, a significant reduction in interference is expected and, consequently, a significant decrease in congestion.
If your device and router both conform to the same standard, you will actually get less congestion, faster speeds, and more reliable connectivity.
Last but not least, devices compatible with the Wi-Fi 7 standard have the ability to transmit and receive data simultaneously on different frequenciesfurther improving connection efficiency.
Waiting for device
Areas such as 8K video streaming, VR/AR headsets and online gaming will benefit the most from adopting the Wi-Fi 7 protocol.
Streaming of high-resolution video streams, as well as support for 3D content with AR/VR headsets, will be significantly improved, while lower latency will be particularly popular with online players.
We will start to see more and more devices with the latest standard in the coming months, but unfortunately it must be reiterated that it will take some time before the Wi-Fi 7 standard establishes itself globally and becomes part of the everyday life of our devices.
In a note, Kevin Robinson, CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance, commented optimistically on the introduction of the latest generation of Wi-Fi, saying that the event it will act as an accelerator for mass adoption of technology.
The Wi-Fi 7 certification highlights the organization's relentless commitment to providing advanced technology that redefines users' Wi-Fi experience, delivering faster speeds, greater efficiency and reliability, and expanding the possibilities of Wi-Fi.
#WiFi #finally #ready #here39s #faster #work
Leave a Reply