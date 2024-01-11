Home page World

Press Split

Snapchat update brings expanded controls to Family Center, including restrictions on AI chatbot My AI and privacy settings.

Snapchat recently announced the launch of an expanded update to its Family Center. The aim of this update is to provide parents with greater control over their children's activities on the platform. The update marks a major development in Snapchat's push to improve online safety for teens. These innovations are intended to ensure that parents are better informed about how their children use the app, while at the same time respecting the privacy of young people. This update reflects Snapchat's continued commitment to creating a safe and responsible online environment for younger users.

Family Center: New parental control features on Snapchat

The update includes several new features:

Parental controls for My AI : Since the launch of ChatGPT based AI bot My AI in February 2023, parents can now limit their children's interactions with this bot. This builds on My AI's existing safety mechanisms, including age-appropriate responses.

: Since the launch of ChatGPT based AI bot My AI in February 2023, parents can now limit their children's interactions with this bot. This builds on My AI's existing safety mechanisms, including age-appropriate responses. View security and privacy settings : Parents have the opportunity to check their children's settings for Stories, Contacts and Snap Map.

: Parents have the opportunity to check their children's settings for Stories, Contacts and Snap Map. Easy access to the Family Center: Accessing the Family Center is simplified by allowing parents to access it directly from their profile.

Snapchat update brings expanded controls to Family Center. © IMAGO / Bernhard Classen

Snapchat Family Center: A tool for parental control

Launched by Snapchat in 2022, Family Center offers parents and guardians an innovative way to monitor their children's Snapchat activity. This tool allows you to set content controls while protecting teens' privacy. It was developed in response to growing concerns about the online safety of minors and aims to create a safe digital environment for young users.

In September 2023, Snapchat took further steps to strengthen protections for minors on its platform. These measures included pop-up alerts that activate when a youth interacts with a suspicious contact. Snapchat also recently tested an ad-free version in Australia.

Context and relevance in the social media world

This initiative, recently launched by Snapchat, is a significant part of a larger, industry-wide trend in which social media platforms are taking increased action to improve the protection of minors in the digital world. In this context, Meta has also taken similar steps to make its offerings safer for young users. Behind Meta are platforms like Instagram and threads. Meta had also recently introduced more control functions to address data protection concerns. Instagram and Facebook cost in An ad-free Meta subscription, however, costs up to 660 euros per year.

Snapchat's latest updates to Family Center demonstrate the company's commitment to creating a safe and controlled environment for young users. These features allow parents to better monitor and control how their children use the app, contributing to safer and more responsible social media use.