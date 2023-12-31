As per tradition, you have the opportunity to add the game to your Epic Games Store library by 5pm tomorrow . Once it has been claimed, the title in question will remain in your digital library, without any kind of limit or additional cost. Just open the official launcher and reach the free games section, or download it at this address .

Let's continue with the daily gifts of Epic Games Store in this much appreciated Christmas initiative by the platform: from now on it is possible to download the free video game of December 31, 2023 which is Ghostrunner .

What is Ghostrunner?

The dark Dharma Tower where Ghostrunner is set

Set in a fascinating world setting cyberpunk, Ghostrunner is a first-person “slasher” action game, characterized by a high rate of frenetic and “hardcore” action, as defined by the developers themselves, All In! Games.

A peculiar feature of Ghostrunner is the fact that it is set entirely within a vertical mega-structure, the Dharma Towerwhich represents humanity's last refuge after the cataclysm that devastated the Earth.

This determines a particular progression setting, which leads us to climb the tower starting from the lowest and darkest floors to reach the highest areas closest to power, trying to obtain our revenge against the tyrannical Keymaster Mara, who governs the tower with an iron fist and little respect for human life.

The gameplay presents a mix of fighting styles, relying above all on the powerful monomolecular katana in the protagonist's possession, with which it is possible to attack and dodge bullets. You can learn more about the title in question in our review of Ghostrunner.