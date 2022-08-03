If you’re looking for a crooked blue tailgate, a rusty yellow hood or a smashed headlight from an old Mercedes S-class, you’re in luck. You don’t have to be with this W126 generation S-classes for good parts, it seems. They have been languishing in a harbor for many years. In total, it would be about 40 vehicles, a large part of which are from Mercedes.

The rusty collection is located in Binhai, the port area of ​​the Chinese city of Tianjin. They were once imported for sale there, but customs decided they were illegal and the cargo of cars was confiscated. The cars have probably been there since they were new – so they’ve probably been there for over 30 years.

Photographer Dam reports to TopGear that it is not clear whether the cars are still there. The above photos were taken in 2018. If you look at how long they had been there then, it is not inconceivable that they are still there. In addition to the Mercedes S-class (W126), there are cars from Cadillac, Lincoln, Nissan and Toyota. There are also BMW 7-series of the E23 generation.