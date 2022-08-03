Lee Ryan assaulted the crew on the plane he was traveling on, as the stewardesses refused to serve him alcohol

Misadventure for one of the singers who made millions of teenagers fall in love between the 90s and 2000s. Lee Ryana former member of the Blue, was arrested two days ago for causing public order problems aboard the plane he was on and was traveling from Glasgow to London.

It was there late 90s, when a band made up of 4 beautiful English guys slowly conquered the first places in the music charts of practically all over the world. These were the Blue and the 4 members were Duncan James, Simon Webbe, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan.

Their global success lasted until 2005year in which the boy band broke up.

Ryan, the front man of the group, thus began his career from soloistwhich likewise presented him with some success.

Lee’s career has not been limited to music alone, but also to acting and al dubbing. He has in fact acted in several cinema films and has lent his voice to the Eddie possum in the Italian version of the films of the saga de The ice Age.

In 2011, then, the group met exceptionally, to participate in that year’s edition ofEurovision Song Contest. Subsequently, the 4 split up again.

Ryan’s relations with Italy are also linked to a song written and published last year, entitled “Work This Out”And produced in collaboration with Francesco Monte.

Lee Ryan arrested

The last few years of Lee Ryan’s life, however, were also peppered with problems with justice. A few years ago he was arrested for drive fast. Today, however, the crime against him is that of violence and disturbing public order.

Ryan was aboard a flight of British Airways e from Glasgow was about to reach London. To tell what happened during the flight, another thought about it passenger. These are the words of him to the journalists of the newspaper The Sun:

He got aggressive with the stewardesses when he realized he wasn’t going to be given alcohol. At one point he got up and started pacing up and down the aisle, despite being told to sit down, and even ran behind the cabin crew’s curtains2.

The same passenger then said that the staff of the plane tried in every possible way to do so calmbut he didn’t want to know, he got more and more angry and he even has them attacked.

There London policewarned by the cabin crew, she was found on the landing strip, where she has arrested the singer and took him to the station east of the city. Ryan spent the night in jail and was then released the next day pending investigation.