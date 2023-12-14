The negotiations between the White House and the United States Congress on immigration policies more restrictive are raising significant concerns at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and among immigrant rights advocates amid rising tensions in Ukraine. The proposals under discussion could have consequences on the country's southern border and transform immigration regulations substantially..

DHS fears that proposals to increase deportations could have an overwhelming impact on Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers. This concern lies in the risk of overloading detention centers, leading the Border Patrol to “look the other way” as migrants cross the border..

The possibility of denying many migrants the right to request asylum is a cause of concern among members of the DHS and Democratic members of Congressaccording to opinions of congressmen rescued by NBCNews. There are fears about the ethics and effectiveness of this measure, as it could leave vulnerable people fleeing dangerous situations stranded.

Requiring the detention of all undocumented migrants, even low-risk ones, could collapse the ICE detention system

They propose mandatory detention of undocumented migrants

Another proposal on the table is to demand the detention of all undocumented migrants, even those at low risk. This measure could overwhelm the ICE detention system, forcing them to detain families instead of criminals, which poses significant logistical and humanitarian challenges.

Increasing CBP's authority to expel more migrants to Mexico before asylum evaluation raises questions due to its past ineffectiveness under Title 42. Lack of guarantees for migrants' safety and rights is a central concern .

So far, DHS has limited itself to providing technical assistance to senators from both parties, without directly negotiating the terms of the agreement. This approach has generated criticism about the lack of clear leadership at a crucial time for the formulation of immigration policies. The key concerns are:

Effectiveness: There is a possibility that the proposed measures could be counterproductive, overwhelming the immigration system and failing to achieve its stated objectives. Human rights: The detention of families and the denial of the right to asylum to vulnerable people raise fundamental ethical and moral concerns. Legality: The constitutionality of some of the proposed measures could be questioned, which could raise significant legal challenges. See also International praise for the UAE's announcement of the COP28 leadership team

Negotiations between the White House and Congress are ongoing, and a final agreement has not yet been reached. The possible consequences of the proposed policies are of concern given the need for a balanced approach that guarantees security and respect for human rights amid the complex situation in Ukraine.