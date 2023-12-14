Time for a restyling too Opel Corsa with the B segment of the Lightning brand which updates some aesthetic and technological features. There are several new features in this facelift, starting with the new electric version it features a new powertrain and an optimized battery which thus increases autonomy. Today we are in Milan to preview the new Opel Corsa Electric. Before telling you about the driving impressions, however, let's take a look at how the 2024 version has changed outside and inside the cockpit.

The latest in design

The aesthetic updates of the new Opel Corsa have not changed the version launched four years ago even if the innovations certainly give more character to the compact from Russelsheim. In fact, the Opel Vizor stands out at the front, the black mask that characterizes the grille of the new models of the German Stellantis brand, in which the logo is integrated. The Vizor then ideally combines the optical groups which on the top of the range are LED matrix. Also new are the air intakes in the lower part of the bumper, which are now larger in size. At the rear, the Corsa lettering stands out and has been positioned in full on the tailgate. The dimensions do not change while the aerodynamic design wheels for the Opel Corsa Electric and the graphite gray color of the bodywork are new.

How the interior of the Opel Corsa changes

Also Inside the cockpit there were no upheavals, with the environment maintaining that simplicity and sobriety that contributed to the success of the Opel Corsa. However, there are new features, starting from the double 10'' screen for the instrument panel and infotainment system which now adopts the new Snapdragon Cockpit software and allows Over-The-Air updates. The presence of the widgets allows you to better organize the layout and the more modern setting in line with the latest models from the Stellantis group certainly does not go unnoticed even if something more could have been done with the reactivity which in some cases is not rapid as you might expect.

Technologies and ADAS

From a connectivity point of view, the infotainment allows integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto even in wireless mode while the presence of the voice commands which can be activated by saying the phrase “Hey Opel”. The ADAS package is more than complete, with the presence of level 2 safety and driving assistance systems. Among these, the new rear parking camera and the presence of a radar system that aid maneuvers deserve a special mention.

Motor, battery and autonomous

Closing the circle of innovations in this restyling, there is one on the new Opel Corsa Electric the new 156 HP powertrain and 260 Nm and the new 51 kWh battery which has a greater capacity than in the past, thus guaranteeing a declared autonomy of up to 406 km compared to approximately 350 km of the previous version which, among other things, still remains available in the range (136 HP and 50 kWh battery). Thanks to the electric boost, the battery-powered restyling of the German B-segment is capable of covering the 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. For what concerns charging timesOpel Corsa Electric is compatible with infrastructures up to 100 kW in direct current, to recover from 20 to 80% in 30 minutes and in alternating current it uses the 7.4 kW on-board charger or the optional 11 kW one.

How's the new Opel Corsa Electric?

For the rest it's always the same Opel Corsa. And don't get me wrong, that's a good thing because this car's strengths have made it a best seller on the market. The steering is not very light but still always precise and visibility is fully appreciated thanks to the large windows. The driving position is comfortable with comfort accentuated by the new fabric upholstery. The electric panache is obviously not lacking and allows you to move easily both in the city and on fast roads. The brake calibration is also good, with the low center of gravity due to the presence of the batteries and the stiffer set-up making the experience behind the wheel more than pleasant.

Price and fittings

There are three the available setups, the basic Opel Corsa, the GS and the Ultimate. The range opens with the 75 HP petrol version to which the 48 V mild-hybrid with 100 HP engine is also added with this restyling. The price it starts from 19,450 euros for the endothermic versions while the Opel Corsa Electric, available only in the GS version, has a price list that starts from 36,500 euros.