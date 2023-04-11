He Pope Francisco has not ceased to be in trend, not only because of its health, but because photos taken with the Artificial intelligencewhen wearing clothing brandshas become a whole internet star.

Internet users claimed on social networks that thanks to Artificial Intelligence “His Holiness” cannot be trusted, since photographs of the Supreme Pontiff with a white jacket, and winter style, but also black, ready for any moment.

Thanks to the creation of automatic learning mechanisms in the midjourney system, you can see a person with the urban style coat, which is not actually Pope Francis.

Although at first glance, they may be branded garments, and caused netizens to debate the Vatican’s salary, photography experts stated that: “It is full of imperfections”for which they quickly affirmed that it was “a montage”.

Likewise, dozens of photos of the leader of the Roman Catholics in different settings have not ceased to attract attention, since he has been seen wearing Prada clothes, and even aviator glasses, managing to paralyze social networks.

However, they are false, and were created by intelligence toolsTherefore, many wonder how to distinguish when it is a real photo. Since they are different public persons that have caused a stir for being part of the AI.

How to differentiate real images from Artificial Intelligence

The images obtained from AI, can become dangerous, when people do not identify if they are false, to the point of sharing erroneous information, since they cannot identify them from reality and usually end up saying data that is not true.

As a clear example, Pope Francis who, thanks to the avalanche of AI, has been seen wearing fast food outfits, motorcycles, with aliens and even dancing in the street.

For this reason, it is essential to observe even the smallest detail, since errors in artificial photographs can be recognized by looking carefully, especially in the faces, the lighting, the background where the supposed moment took place, since despite Since the Midjourney and DALL-E2 software are popular for the level of realism they can achieve, it can be analyzed and identified when they are not real.