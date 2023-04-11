In the ash-covered village of Klyuchi in Kamchatka, they began issuing protective equipment

In the village of Klyuchi in the Kamchatka Territory, where the strongest ashfall in 60 years after the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano was recorded, they began to issue personal protective equipment (PPE). This was announced by the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky region Oleg Bondarenko in Telegram-channel.

“Points for the issuance of personal protective equipment for citizens have been organized at the fire station and in the administration of the Klyuchevskoy rural settlement,” he said.

According to Bondarenko, in addition to issuing protective masks, the administration of the Kamchatka region is taking all possible measures to eliminate the consequences of ashfall and to supply local residents with water. The head of the Ust-Kamchatsky region urged the Russians not to panic and, if possible, not to leave the premises.

According to the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the ashfall in the village of Klyuchi in Kamchatka, which began after the eruption of the Shiveluch volcano, became the strongest in 60 years. The last time such a large amount of ash fell in Klyuchi was recorded in 1964. According to the latest data, about 8.5 centimeters of ash fell in the village.

Footage of a Russian village covered in ash appeared on the network. They show that the area around is covered with a thick dense layer of ash – it lies in the Keys on top of the snow. In another video, a person in the frame can be seen walking on the ashes and sculpting an “ashman” from it – a snowman from the ashes.

The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka occurred on April 11 in the morning local time – the volcano threw ash to a height of up to 20 kilometers. Part of the villages of the Russian region was covered with an ash cloud, residents reported the onset of darkness, despite the fact that the sun had already risen. Due to the activity of the volcano, it has been assigned the highest red aviation hazard code.