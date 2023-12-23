Although many may appreciate it as an ideal destination to live due to its paradisiacal beaches and its life tinged with tranquility, Hawaii does not seem to be the perfect place that many imagine. This is demonstrated by official data from the United States Census Bureau, which shows that the population in the state has progressively decreased in the last seven years.

To better graph this situation, it is enough to understand that from July 2021 to July 2022, the The number of people living on the islands fell by 0.5%, from 1,447,000 to 1,440,000.

This made him last year the fifth country in the US to see the largest decline in its population. They were followed by West Virginia, at -0.6%, Louisiana and Illinois, at -0.8%, and New York, at -0.9%.

The reasons they leave Hawaii

They are not surprising the reasons why many decide to say goodbye to the islands. The pocketbook is generally one of the main affected when it comes to moving from city to state and even from country to country. And the trend that occurs in Hawaii is no exception.

Meanwhile, they are the high cost of living, the absence of affordable housing, the lack of employment opportunities and the need for higher wages the reasons that drive more and more people to go to other places.

“It's easier to make a living here on the mainland than in Hawaii“said, for example, Josiah Factora, a resident of Hilo, the city with the largest population on the Big Island of Hawaii, to Ka Wai Olaafter choosing Washington state as his new home.

Where people go from Hawaii

Those who give up the volcanoes, white sand and crystal clear sea of ​​Hawaii tend to opt for places with somewhat similar characteristics, as far as possible. If the numbers for 2022 are analyzed, it can be seen that of the people who left the islands, 10.747 chose California, making it the state most chosen by this population.

California, which also has paradisiacal beaches, is the most chosen destination for Hawaiians to move See also “House of Commerce” brings together global “sector” leaders under one roof Photo: Instagram @cityoflosangeles

However, also according to the Census Bureau report, the trend was the other way around, since there were 10,562 Californians who moved to Hawaii. The thing about similar characteristics seems to apply to everyone.

On the other hand, the report showed that, in order of priority, Hawaiians also chose to live: Washington (7,392 people), Texas (6,970), North Carolina (3,685) and Nevada (3,380).