León FC vs LAFC: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more https://t.co/G7vJFIseVH — Mauricio Gasca (@Melocrab) May 27, 2023

In the case of LAFCHe has already played five matches that have allowed him to arrive in better shape, since they faced the Monterey Bay F.C.of the USL Championshipwith the Royal Salt Lakehe Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earhquakesin the MLS, finally against LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup.

UNTIL THE END Thus the last game before the Concachampions final LAFC 0-2 LA Galaxy (official game) Leon 1-0 Herediano (friendly game) pic.twitter.com/h2QHeInvV5 — Julio Saucedo ®️ (@JULIO_SAUCEDO) May 25, 2023

In fact, just this Wednesday, those of Steve Cherundolo announced that their regular season game against the atlanta united in it BMO Stadium it was moved from Saturday June 3 to Wednesday June 7. In the same way, it was agreed that the Californian club will play Matchday 16 against St.Louis City on Wednesday, May 31, but was moved to July 12, giving full concentration to the Mexican Carlos candle and company to face the grand final back in the BMO Stadium.