Next week the first final will be played between León and Los Angeles FC to meet the new champion of the CONCACAF Champions League. The appointment is Wednesday May 31 at the Nou Camp Stadium.
The Green Bellies were eliminated from the Clausura 2023, of the MX League, by not being able to overcome the Atlético San Luis in the playoffs, meanwhile, in order not to lose pace, they faced the atlantean and heredian from Costa Rica in friendly duels.
In the case of LAFCHe has already played five matches that have allowed him to arrive in better shape, since they faced the Monterey Bay F.C.of the USL Championshipwith the Royal Salt Lakehe Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earhquakesin the MLS, finally against LA Galaxy in the US Open Cup.
Due to all this, the current soccer monarchs of the United States will not play this weekend in the MLSthus preparing his strategy to be able to win on someone else’s court.
In fact, just this Wednesday, those of Steve Cherundolo announced that their regular season game against the atlanta united in it BMO Stadium it was moved from Saturday June 3 to Wednesday June 7. In the same way, it was agreed that the Californian club will play Matchday 16 against St.Louis City on Wednesday, May 31, but was moved to July 12, giving full concentration to the Mexican Carlos candle and company to face the grand final back in the BMO Stadium.
