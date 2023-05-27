Magaly Medina He called Paolo Hurtado a ‘boorish’ after he left him a statement calling her a “lady full of plastic surgeries”, the “Caballito” not only attacked “Urraca”, but also her husband. In this sense, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” did not hesitate to take out her claws and defend herself and her partner Alfredo Zambrano. It all arose when the figure of ATV branded the soccer player dishonest after having published a video apologizing about the latest events that starred on the front pages, that is, his ampay with Jossmery Toledo and that ended with his marriage to Rosa Fuentes, the mother of his children.

What did Magaly Medina say about Paolo Hurtado’s public apology?

“You have never publicly apologized to your wife or children (…) This leaves Jossmery Toledo worse off,” said Magaly Medina after presenting Paolo Hurtado’s note apologizing. “Someone has written him the statement. He has done what he should have done a long time ago and from the heart as men do, gentlemen when they are unfaithful and disrespectful to their wife and children. That is from brave men,” he said.

“But he delayed, he gave it to him as a galancete. He thought he was a diva and now they have told him that he must reconcile with the public,” added the ‘Urraca’, who said he did not believe his apologies.

What did Paolo Hurtado reply to Magaly Medina?

In the face of Magaly Medina’s criticism and hinting that he is not a gentleman, Paolo Hurtado did not stand idly by and turned to his social networks to respond quite strongly, because he even called her “Lady full of plastic surgeries” . But not only that, but she also attacked her husband. Alfredo Zambrano for his love of singing.

“Her husband stops her decorating often, it would be good if his ‘investigation’ team follows him (Alfredo Zambrano). Also pay him a few singing classes to see if he passes the qualifying stage of ‘La Voz'”reads the text of the ‘Caballito’.

Paolo Hurtado attacks Magaly in a statement. Photo: Instagram

Did Magaly Medina counterattack Paolo Hurtado?

The statement of Paolo Hurtado He left while Magaly Medina was still driving “Magaly TV, the firm” and clarified each of the points of the text. “Look at the kind of jerk that Paolo Hurtado is. It doesn’t surprise me at all because I’m used to dealing with footballers”said the TV presenter at the beginning.

“What does my husband have to do here to defend you? He seems more cowardly than any coward I’ve ever met (…) It’s a lot to ask a footballer of your ilk for a little bit of intelligence”, attacked the ‘Urraca’ and came out in defending his partner about his impeccable resume. Likewise, she affirmed that her husband was not unfaithful to her, as Hurtado suggested in the statement. “The day someone puts the horns on me, I will lobotate as Rosa Fuentes did with him, as is how dignified women behave. How can you dare to affirm such a defamatory thing? “sentenced.

