The celebration of Halloween in the United States has become a holiday characterized by carved pumpkins and spooky costumes. But have you ever wondered why the pumpkin has become such an ingrained symbol of this holiday? The answer leads us to a fascinating history that spans from ancient celtic traditions to the customs brought by Irish immigrants in the 19th century.

The history of the Halloween pumpkin begins with the ancient Celtic tradition of Samhain, a holiday that marked the end of summer and the beginning of winter. During this celebration, the Celts believed that the spirits of the dead returned to the world of the living, and to scare them away, they used an ingenious tactic: carving turnips. These hollowed out turnips were turned into lanterns by placing a candle inside them. “Thus, the Celts believed they could illuminate their path and ward off evil spirits,” according to Nicholas Rogers in your article Halloween: A Cultural History, published in the magazine ““The History Channel Magazine”.

The arrival of Irish immigrants

The tradition of carving turnips came to the United States in the 19th century with the arrival of large numbers of Irish immigrants. At the time, pumpkins were a common food on American farms, and because of their abundance and similarity to the shape of a face, immigrants began using pumpkins instead of turnips. Thus was born the “Jack-o’-lantern“.

The legend of the “Jack-o’-lantern” is key in the popularization of Halloween pumpkins in the United States. This story tells the life of a man named Jack, who managed to trick the devil on two occasions. “As punishment, the devil gave Jack an ember from hell so that he could light his way in the darkness,” the book explains. Jack O’Lantern: The History of Halloween’s Most Famous Symbol of Michael D. Bell.

The legend of the Jack-o-lantern popularized the use of carved pumpkins at Halloween.

Jack carved a turnip and placed the ember inside, creating a lantern to scare away evil spirits. This legend was passed down from generation to generation and contributed to the association of pumpkins with Halloween.

The universal symbol of Halloween

Today, Halloween pumpkins are a universal symbol of this holiday. They are used to decorate homes, businesses and streets, and can be found in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. People’s creativity when carving pumpkins has evolved, and it is common to see designs ranging from happy and spooky faces to depictions of popular characters.

The pumpkin has become an iconic symbol of Halloween, uniting ancient Celtic beliefs, traditions brought by Irish immigrants, and a captivating legend. Each carved pumpkin contains a part of the history that has made Halloween one of the most anticipated and creative festivities in the country.

The next time you see a Jack-o’-lantern, remember that its history dates back to centuries-old traditions and the creativity of generations of Americans who have kept this unique custom alive. If you want to know more about the origin of this custom, we recommend “The History of the Jack-o’-Lantern” on the United States Library of Congress website.