The long-awaited and postponed “Morbius” it has already been seen by a small group of people and has not given the best impressions; however, we will have to wait for its world premiere to judge it with our own eyes.

The multiverse in Jared Leto’s “Morbius.” Photo: Composition/Sony Pictures

Since we saw in the first preview of “Morbius”, from Jared Letothe image of Spiderman from Sony’s Sam Raimi and the Vulture scene from Michael Keaton Marvel, we knew that the multiverse would exist in the tape.

Now, the director of “Morbius”, Daniel Espinosa, explained, in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, how it is possible that the Vulture can go from “Spider-Man: homecoming” to “Morbius”.

Oscar winner Jared Leto is physician Michael Morbius afflicted with a rare disease. Photo: Sony Pictures.

“At the end of ‘Venom: let there be Carnage’ and ‘Spider-Man: no way home’, and in ‘No way home’ itself it is clearly stated that it is possible for characters to transfer from one multiverse to another. The events of “No way home” had the effect of transferring Venom and Vulture (and perhaps others) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.”

Likewise, Daniel Espinosa commented on how the Vulture got his suit again: “If you look closely, you’ll see that it’s not the same suit as ‘Homecoming’. He is a resourceful guy.” On the other hand, he hinted that Vulture and Morbius would be part of the supervillain team called the Sinister Six.

Poster of Morbius and the ‘Vampire Brave’. Photo: Twitter/@MorbiusMovie

After a long time, “Morbius” will finally hit theaters around the world this Friday, April 1, 2022. For Peru and some Latin American countries, the premiere is scheduled for Thursday, March 31.

“Morbius”: final trailer