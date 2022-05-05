After the death of Javier Carmona, they have been talking about the heritage left by the television manager at 56 years old and husband of Tula Rodríguez. Despite the fact that the businessman died on September 30, 2020, his assets continue to be a reason for confrontation between family members.

Lucas and Tadeo are the eldest sons of Carmona. They were born as a result of the businessman’s relationship with Paola Bisso, who came forward to accuse the host of “On everyone’s lips” of keeping the properties of her ex-partner.

In the midst of this legal and media dispute, the inheritance of Javier Carmona It has not yet been distributed, after almost two years of his departure.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez defends herself after the accusation of Carmona’s ex-wife: “No one gives me money”

Here we tell you why the heirs still cannot enjoy the assets left by the television manager.

What happened to Javier Carmona’s inheritance?

According to a document signed by the children of Javier CarmonaLucas and Tadeo, they cannot receive their part of the inheritance because tula rodriguez He has not yet made official the guardianship of his youngest 13-year-old daughter, who is another of the beneficiaries.

What does this mean? Magaly Medina explained in her program that, as long as the former dancer does not become the legal guardian (in reference to the inheritance) of her little girl, the properties cannot be divided and, for this reason, none of her possessions can be distributed, sold or rented.

“The kids can’t sell the apartment they want, access the savings accounts their father left behind, they can’t decide what to do with the cars their father left behind, with the little she left, because Mrs. Tula promised to take charge of the tutoring so that she can make decisions for her daughter,” said Medina.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez affirms that she had properties in her name when she married Carmona

Why does Tula Rodríguez not want to be her daughter’s tutor?

Javier Carmona’s children pointed out, in a document read by Magaly Medina, that Tula Rodríguez is delaying such a simple process so that the inheritance is not distributed and the judge hearing the case dismisses the lawsuit for delay.

Lucas and Tadeo Carmona, as well as Tula Rodríguez and her daughter, still cannot dispose of the producer’s possessions. Photo: GLR file composition

Javier Carmona died intestate

legal problems between tula rodriguez and the children of Javier Carmona they got worse over the years because the manager didn’t leave a will. That means that the inheritance is divided equally to their direct relatives.

Tula Rodríguez assures that she has nothing from Javier Carmona. Photo: Tula Rodriguez/Instagram

Tula Rodríguez denies fight for inheritance

After the strong accusations of Paola Bisso, ex-wife of Javier CarmonaTula Rodríguez took a few minutes from her program “On everyone’s lips” (Tuesday, May 3) to defend herself and clarify her situation regarding her husband’s inheritance.

“It is being said that I am asking for 50% ownership: false, 100% false. I am not asking to keep any 50%, sometimes they speak without knowing legal issues. I am not in litigation fighting for any property, but legally I cannot force my daughter to resign, even if I want it, that is determined by the judge, ”said the presenter through tears.

Tula Rodríguez assures that she did not receive an inheritance from Javier Carmona. Photo: Capture/America Tv

YOU CAN SEE: Children of Carmona respond to Tula Rodríguez and demand “not to fall into unnecessary confrontations”

Tula awaits the judge’s decision

While the children of Javier Carmona assure that tula rodriguez is putting obstacles for the distribution of the manager’s assets, the driver indicated that she is only waiting for the judge’s decision to know how much her daughter is entitled to.

“A judge protects what belongs to her as a daughter. Even if she wants, as an act of love, to let go and for her brothers to use it, she can’t, we can’t. What she inherits is inalienable. I have been working since I was 15 years old and, when I entered into a marriage, I entered with an important patrimony. My daughter and I live under a roof that I continue to pay monthly to the bank, ”she explained.

Tula Rodríguez is one of the heiresses of Carmona

With document in hand, Magaly Medina assured that Tula Rodríguez, her daughter and her stepchildren are the only heirs of Javier Carmona, since the businessman did not leave a will.

“They cannot decide on the assets left by their father, despite being the legitimate heirs just like you and your daughterbecause you have not complied with a procedure that you must do and, apparently, you present it but you do not comply with the judge’s instructions, “he commented.

Magaly Medina to Tula Rodríguez: “I am going to deny everything you have said”

In the edition of last Tuesday, May 3 of “Magaly tv, la firma”, Magaly Medina headed to tula rodriguez with a strong message. It is worth mentioning that the host of “On everyone’s lips” had asked the “Urraca” to stop talking about the clashes between her and Javier Carmona’s eldest sons.

“He has dedicated a quarter of his program to me. We do not know eachother. I am an intermediary for people who need it. She asks me to stop, but I think Carmona’s older sons are asking you for something that you haven’t done for a long time. (…) You don’t comply with the judge’s orders, you cry and you victimize yourself. There are many people who do not believe what you say. I am going to deny everything you have said, ”commented the host of the ATV program.

What has Paola Bisso, Javier Carmona’s first wife, said?

The controversial discussion on television between the eldest sons of Javier Carmona Y tula rodriguez it happened after paola bisso He will speak with the cameras of “Magaly tv, the firm”. In this interview, the businessman’s first wife assured that the presenter of “In everyone’s mouth” is not interested in maintaining family tranquility and she is prioritizing her interest in the properties that the television manager left.

“The boys have lost their father and have won fights, lawsuits and expenses, and Tula (Rodriguez) she comes off well, she’s the good mom… They’re fed up, it annoys them that this had to happen. (…) It is enough that there are problems due to material issues, due to property, so that the family union and the good vibes end, “said Bisso.